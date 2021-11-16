Job placement scheme to give Lowestoft youngsters a chance at work

A Lowestoft-based social enterprise, which provides NHS and public health services across Norfolk and Waveney, is offering a host of exciting job placements for youngsters.

East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) is looking to give young people’s careers a 'kick start' as part of a government initiative to help them into employment following the pandemic.

The Kickstart scheme is designed for 16-24 year olds in receipt of Universal Credit and aims to match them to paid work experience placements with employers.

ECCH is looking to recruit 18 individuals to complete a six-month paid employment programme with them at placements across Great Yarmouth and Waveney, with those selected being supervised by NHS professionals.

The Kickstart flyer as ECCH offer a host of exciting job placements for local young people. - Credit: ECCH

ECCH chief executive Ian Hutchison said: “We understand that the pandemic has had a particularly negative impact on young people.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer some of those young people real opportunities to learn more about the roles available within the NHS and gain the tools to build a successful career.”

Applicants must be aged between 16-24, currently not in education, employment or training and must be claiming Universal Credit.

To express an interest in applying for a role email peter.hennessey@nhs.net