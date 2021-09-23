Latest coronavirus cases show another rise in East Suffolk

Published: 11:14 AM September 23, 2021

Coronavirus cases have risen again in East Suffolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of coronavirus cases in East Suffolk increased again, official figures show.

A total of 15,588 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Suffolk when the latest figures were revealed on Wednesday, up by 96 from 15,492 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in East Suffolk now stands at 6,226 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 11,362.

The figures also show 529 people had died in the area by Wednesday – up from 523 in the space of a week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Suffolk.

They were among 13,979 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,560 over the period, to 7,530,103.