News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Latest coronavirus cases show another rise in East Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:14 AM September 23, 2021   
Parts of Norfolk have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Get

Coronavirus cases have risen again in East Suffolk. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of coronavirus cases in East Suffolk increased again, official figures show.

A total of 15,588 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Suffolk when the latest figures were revealed on Wednesday, up by 96 from 15,492 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in East Suffolk now stands at 6,226 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 11,362.

The figures also show 529 people had died in the area by Wednesday – up from 523 in the space of a week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

They were among 13,979 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Most Read

  1. 1 New lease of life with go-ahead for apartments above former McDonalds
  2. 2 Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure
  1. 4 New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft
  2. 5 New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business
  3. 6 Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car
  4. 7 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
  5. 8 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
  6. 9 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
  7. 10 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,560 over the period, to 7,530,103.

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Gee Tazmin Leech new seafood restaurant and bar in Lowestoft

Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police have been called to London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
corton long lane

A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The scene on London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man hands himself into police after firearms incident in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon