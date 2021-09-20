Around one in 10 East Suffolk adults remain unvaccinated

Published: 10:03 AM September 20, 2021

Around one in 10 adults in East Suffolk are still to receive their coronavirus vaccine.

Around one in 10 adults in East Suffolk have yet to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest – as the government launches plans to offer booster shots in the autumn.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has appealed to the millions of people across the UK who have not yet taken up the offer of a coronavirus vaccine to finally get the jab to help the country avoid tougher restrictions over the winter.

NHS England data shows 191,224 people aged 18 and over in East Suffolk had received a first dose of the vaccine by September 13.

But this means that 22,844 remain unvaccinated – around 10.7pc of all adults in the area, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

Those aged 18-29 have the highest refusal rates in the area, with 22.5pc yet to get a jab, followed by the 30-39 age bracket (21.9pc).

A higher proportion of children aged 16 and 17 are unvaccinated (36.3pc), but they were offered the jab much later than others.

At the other end of the scale, just 1.9pc of those aged 80-89 have not received their first vaccine.

Around 10.8pc of the UK population aged 16 and above have not taken up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine.

As the prime minister launched his plan to “live” with the disease through the coming months, his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said getting vaccination levels up was the key to keeping case numbers down and maintaining lighter controls.

The government said that vaccine protection was holding up "very well" against the disease, but there was evidence that it was fading – particularly in those who are most vulnerable.

Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed booster shots will be offered from September 20 to maintain protection levels as the country enters the autumn.

It will be available for people aged 50 and over, care home residents, health and social care workers, 16 to 49 year-olds with underlying health conditions, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Meanwhile, estimates from the Office for National Statistics show there are around 11,484 12-15 year-olds in East Suffolk who will be offered their first jab.