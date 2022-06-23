News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
East Suffolk coronavirus case rate almost double UK average

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:16 PM June 23, 2022
A person being tested for Covid-19

A person being tested for Covid-19 - Credit: PA/Wire

Coronavirus case rates in east Suffolk are almost double the UK's average.

In the seven days ending on June 17, coronavirus cases rose by 111 to a total of 376 - an increase of almost 42pc.

It means the district has a case rate of 150.2 per 100,000 people, almost double the UK's average of 85.9.

It is a similar picture across the rest of Suffolk, with 1,040 cases and a rate of 136.6, while Norfolk has 1,357 cases and a rate of 148.5 over the same period.

Parts of Lowestoft, however, have some of the lowest levels in Waveney, with the central ward having eight cases, while a further seven are in Oulton Broad West, and six are in Pakefield North.

The Bungay and the Saints area saw 11 cases recorded - up by four in a week- with a rate of 149.9 per 100,000 people.

Beccles also had 11 cases after an increase of five, with a rate of 128.6 per 100,000 people.

Across the border, the Thurlton, Haddiscoe and Geldeston ward has 18 cases, up by 16, with a case rate of 307.2 per 100,000 people.

