East Suffolk coronavirus case rate almost double UK average
- Credit: PA/Wire
Coronavirus case rates in east Suffolk are almost double the UK's average.
In the seven days ending on June 17, coronavirus cases rose by 111 to a total of 376 - an increase of almost 42pc.
It means the district has a case rate of 150.2 per 100,000 people, almost double the UK's average of 85.9.
It is a similar picture across the rest of Suffolk, with 1,040 cases and a rate of 136.6, while Norfolk has 1,357 cases and a rate of 148.5 over the same period.
Parts of Lowestoft, however, have some of the lowest levels in Waveney, with the central ward having eight cases, while a further seven are in Oulton Broad West, and six are in Pakefield North.
The Bungay and the Saints area saw 11 cases recorded - up by four in a week- with a rate of 149.9 per 100,000 people.
Beccles also had 11 cases after an increase of five, with a rate of 128.6 per 100,000 people.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft
- 2 Classic vehicle parade planned for town's vintage weekend
- 3 Town centre QD set to close at end of the month
- 4 Man admits exposing himself to woman in Lowestoft
- 5 Joy as new Peter Pan statue unveiled in popular park
- 6 5 times film crews rolled into Lowestoft in recent years
- 7 Talented youngsters all set for Commonwealth dance showcase
- 8 Broads soul and Ibiza cruises revealed for summer
- 9 Motorhome stolen from street in overnight theft
- 10 'Incredible' - New seafront food hall traders hail opening weekend success
Across the border, the Thurlton, Haddiscoe and Geldeston ward has 18 cases, up by 16, with a case rate of 307.2 per 100,000 people.