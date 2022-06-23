East Suffolk coronavirus case rate almost double UK average

Coronavirus case rates in east Suffolk are almost double the UK's average.

In the seven days ending on June 17, coronavirus cases rose by 111 to a total of 376 - an increase of almost 42pc.

It means the district has a case rate of 150.2 per 100,000 people, almost double the UK's average of 85.9.

It is a similar picture across the rest of Suffolk, with 1,040 cases and a rate of 136.6, while Norfolk has 1,357 cases and a rate of 148.5 over the same period.

Parts of Lowestoft, however, have some of the lowest levels in Waveney, with the central ward having eight cases, while a further seven are in Oulton Broad West, and six are in Pakefield North.

The Bungay and the Saints area saw 11 cases recorded - up by four in a week- with a rate of 149.9 per 100,000 people.

Beccles also had 11 cases after an increase of five, with a rate of 128.6 per 100,000 people.

Across the border, the Thurlton, Haddiscoe and Geldeston ward has 18 cases, up by 16, with a case rate of 307.2 per 100,000 people.