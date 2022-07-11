'Amazing efforts' during pandemic recognised with picnic treat

ECCH staff enjoying the view at Ormesby Broad during their staff picnic. - Credit: ECCH

Nurses and therapists enjoyed a picnic beside the Broads after East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) organised a special day out to thank staff for all their hard work during the pandemic.

The event at The Boathouse on Ormesby Broad was open to all staff and their families and saw around 250 people invited to enjoy a barbecue, guided boat trips and face painting.

From left, Tissue Viability Nurses Kate Drake and Jane Jode with Healthcare Assistant Sharon Kelly and Staff Nurse Lisa Coleman from Minsmere Ward at Beccles Hospital. - Credit: ECCH

ECCH - which provides NHS community health services including specialist nursing care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and palliative care across Norfolk and Waveney, as well as in-patient services at Beccles Hospital - has its headquarters based in Lowestoft.

ECCH CEO Ian Hutchison chats with Podiatrist Luis Marquez and his partner Joana Santos. - Credit: ECCH

ECCH chief executive Ian Hutchison said: “We wanted to recognise the amazing efforts all our teams have put in over the last few tough years, both those on the front line and those whose roles support them to do the great job they do.

ECCH CEO Ian Hutchison with staff and their families at The Boathouse. - Credit: ECCH

"This was just one small way we could say thank you and give everyone a chance to be together in a safe and very beautiful environment.”