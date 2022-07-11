'Amazing efforts' during pandemic recognised with picnic treat
- Credit: ECCH
Nurses and therapists enjoyed a picnic beside the Broads after East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) organised a special day out to thank staff for all their hard work during the pandemic.
The event at The Boathouse on Ormesby Broad was open to all staff and their families and saw around 250 people invited to enjoy a barbecue, guided boat trips and face painting.
ECCH - which provides NHS community health services including specialist nursing care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and palliative care across Norfolk and Waveney, as well as in-patient services at Beccles Hospital - has its headquarters based in Lowestoft.
ECCH chief executive Ian Hutchison said: “We wanted to recognise the amazing efforts all our teams have put in over the last few tough years, both those on the front line and those whose roles support them to do the great job they do.
"This was just one small way we could say thank you and give everyone a chance to be together in a safe and very beautiful environment.”