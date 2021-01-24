Free scooter hire in town for those getting Covid vaccinations

Published: 1:44 PM January 24, 2021

Lowestoft business East Coast Mobility is providing free scooter hire for anybody who requires assistance to attend their COVID-19 vaccine.

The independently-owned family business established in 2004 is based on Carlton Road in Lowestoft and offers free disabled parking. The shop states that all scooters are thoroughly sanitised prior to collection.

To hire a scooter, users will need to provide one form of identification that contains a picture of the person who is hiring the scooter.

Customers are required to pay a small deposit, which will be refunded when the scooter is returned.

Grant Pierpoint, product advisor, said: “Whilst many of our customers may already have the freedom to travel on their own mobility scooter, we are conscious that not all may have this luxury.

"We want to help as many people as possible to ensure they regain their freedom and see their families and friends again.”

This initiative is being offered as a collection only service and is available to residents living in the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth areas.

For more information, please call East Coast Mobility on 01502 514500 or visit www.eastcoastmobility.co.uk.



