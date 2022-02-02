Fundraiser for 'beautiful little girl' who died of sepsis aged 2

A fundraiser has been set up after a toddler who has been described as a 'beautiful little girl' died of sepsis.

Eliza Woods, died suddenly on the way to hospital in Scotland on December 14, 2019, after catching a bug and eventually contracting sepsis.

It killed her in 36 hours without anyone knowing she had a problem.

A fundraiser is being set up in Eliza's memory. - Credit: Supplied

Now, her uncle Chris Moore and his partner Suzie, who are landlords of the Flying Dutchman pub in Lowestoft are planning a virtual horse racing night at the pub on Friday, February 4.

This is to raise money for Sepsis Trust UK and raise more awareness about the signs and symptoms of such a deadly disease.

Chris Moore, Eliza's uncle said: "Eliza was a beautiful little girl.

"We last saw her in the summer of 2019 and she was a doing a barn dance.

"She was always such a happy smiling girl."

Sepsis kills around 48,000 people in the UK each year, more than breast, bowel and prostate cancer put together but it is still not really heard about.

Mr Moore said the evening will involve raising funds as well as teaching people to spot the signs of sepsis.

"The evening will be a video horse race with £1 bets on raffles on the horses.

"Over the years and in her name, family have already raised £10,000.

"It would be great if we could aim for a target of over £500.

"We've already had lots of people interested which is great."

Eliza's death took its toll on her close family because she died just before the first national lockdown hit in March 2020.

"Eliza's mum and dad, Jodie and Mike Woods, have of course struggled over the lockdown with their loss," Mr Moore said.

"But they have been working with the UK Sepsis Trust to raise funds and awareness of sepsis as early diagnosis can lead to much better outcomes."

The early signs of sepsis include blue, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue, a rash that does not fade, difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast, a weak, high-pitched cry that's not like their normal cry, not responding like they normally do, or not interested in feeding or normal activities, being sleepier than normal or difficult to wake.