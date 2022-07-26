New adult day care centre opens in town to tackle social isolation
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A new adult day care centre has opened to tackle social isolation in Lowestoft.
The Golden Memories Day Care centre opened this week to support elderly and vulnerable people in the community.
The centre opened its doors at 259 London Road South on Monday, July 25, with Jo Harmer from the Ladies in Lockdown group cutting the ribbon.
Jess Wilson, manager, said: "Covid put pay to a lot of day care facilities for elderly and vulnerable people in the community, especially in the Lowestoft area.
"It is really important to have a facility like this in the town.
"We decided to open our own day care centre and wanted to have a grand opening to try and raise a bit of community spirit, especially for the elderly.
"We wanted to do our bit to try and reduce social isolation and give a little respite to family carers.
"We know the general public's mental health was affected badly by the pandemic and lockdowns through being isolated, but for someone with no family or people to support them it is magnified.
"This centre offers them a chance to just get out the house for a day or two.
"It gives people something to look forward to."
The centre, part of the Heritage Care at Home group, will offer planned activities tailored to all participants abilities and health conditions, such as arts and crafts, music entertainment and sing-alongs, as well as mental stimulation games such as bingo, draughts and dominos.
The centre also has quiet areas, while staff are on hand to assist with visitor's needs.