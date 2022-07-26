News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
New adult day care centre opens in town to tackle social isolation

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:54 AM July 26, 2022
Smiles all round as Jo Harmer, who started the womens support group Ladies in Lockdown, cuts the ribbon to open the Golden Memories Day Care at HCH (Heritage Care At Home). With her in the front group are from left, Karen Jefferson, director; Tanya McAneany, office manager HCH; Jess Wilson, day centre manager; and Pat Smith, director. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new adult day care centre has opened to tackle social isolation in Lowestoft.

The Golden Memories Day Care centre opened this week to support elderly and vulnerable people in the community.

The centre opened its doors at 259 London Road South on Monday, July 25, with Jo Harmer from the Ladies in Lockdown group cutting the ribbon.

Heritage Care At Home directors Karen Jefferson, left, and Pat Smith, right, with Pat Cruse, who worked in the building which now houses the new Golden Memories Day Care at HCH, when it was Crossroads. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jess Wilson, manager, said: "Covid put pay to a lot of day care facilities for elderly and vulnerable people in the community, especially in the Lowestoft area.

"It is really important to have a facility like this in the town.

"We decided to open our own day care centre and wanted to have a grand opening to try and raise a bit of community spirit, especially for the elderly.

June Gower, left, Jean Hawkins, and Alan Jenkinson, enjoying the opening of the Golden Memories Day Care at HCH (Heritage Care At Home) in Lowestoft. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We wanted to do our bit to try and reduce social isolation and give a little respite to family carers.

"We know the general public's mental health was affected badly by the pandemic and lockdowns through being isolated, but for someone with no family or people to support them it is magnified.

"This centre offers them a chance to just get out the house for a day or two.

Jess Wilson, day centre manager, chats with Jean Hawkins, and Alan Jenkinson, at the opening of the Golden Memories Day Care at HCH (Heritage Care At Home) in Lowestoft. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It gives people something to look forward to."

The centre, part of the Heritage Care at Home group, will offer planned activities tailored to all participants abilities and health conditions, such as arts and crafts, music entertainment and sing-alongs, as well as mental stimulation games such as bingo, draughts and dominos.

The centre also has quiet areas, while staff are on hand to assist with visitor's needs.

Cook Mandy Stow prepraes the food for the opening of the Golden Memories Day Care at HCH (Heritage Care At Home) in Lowestoft. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Golden Memories Day Care at HCH (Heritage Care At Home) in Lowestoft. - Credit: Denise Bradley

