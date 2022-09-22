News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Successful health and wellbeing fair helps to 'bring community together'

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:04 PM September 22, 2022
The Health and Wellbeing Fair at Lowestoft Library.

The Health and Wellbeing Fair at Lowestoft Library.

An event organised to "bring the community together" has been hailed a success.

With the Realise Futures peer and IAG service in Lowestoft supporting individuals aged over 18, who have learning disabilities and or autism, a special event was held last week.

As Realise Futures is a free service to gain Information, Advice and Guidance - as well as engaging in the local community through peer groups - they organised a Health and Wellbeing Fair at the Navigator and Lowestoft Library last Friday, September 16.

Esther Day Maria Chapman of Pop Up Chaplaincy

The Health and Wellbeing Fair at Lowestoft Library. Lowestoft mayor Alan Green with Esther Day and Maria Chapman of Pop Up Chaplaincy.

With the event arranged by Debbie Ellis and Anita Fiddy, from Realise Futures, the organisers said it was held in response to "the general concerns for the cost-of-living crisis."

A spokesman for Realise Futures said: "The event was organised to bring the community together, combat isolation and loneliness and to provide IAG, enabling individuals to recognise the support available in the local area."

With more than 25 organisations in attendance, the community and welfare groups brought "information and giveaways" with them as they spoke about the services they provide enabling the visitors "to recognise the support available" while networking with others.

Sian Bell and Deb Gibson

The Health and Wellbeing Fair at Lowestoft Library. Sian Bell and Deb Gibson, from Developing Skills in Health and Social Care, with mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green.

Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green supported the event and hailed the quality of the Realise Futures service, while also taking time to speak with with all the organisations individually.

The Realise Futures spokesman added: "The theme of the event was sunshine/beach and there was a prize for the best dressed pop up stand.

Mayor Alan Green and the Realise Futures team

The Health and Wellbeing Fair at Lowestoft Library. Mayor Alan Green and the Realise Futures team.

"Anita and Debbie, from Realise Futures, would like to thank Katrina - the careers and progression manager from Realise Futures - and Jo Wilde, manager of Lowestoft Library, for allowing us to use the library space as well as all the local charities who supported the day, with refreshments enabling this to be a free event for the general public and stallholders.

"A big thank you to the mayor for supporting the event and the organisations who attended on the day."

For any information or further advice on the services that Realise Futures provide, please call Debbie Ellis on 07738 704732 or Anita Fiddy on 07598 582955 or visit its website.

