Hospital 'gradually increasing' patient visiting

Published: 7:10 PM May 27, 2021

A Norfolk hospital is continuing to welcome visitors back to inpatient wards.

With new visiting arrangements in place by appointment only at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston over the past month, all visitors have been urged that they must wash their hands, wear surgical masks when entering and moving through the hospital, to observe social distancing guidelines at all times and wear a disposable apron.

In papers prepared for the latest board of directors' meeting on May 28, chief executive Anna Hills will update on how the Trust "is gradually increasing patient visiting."

However, a "poor uptake" of patients wearing masks on wards and in "high footfall" areas has been reported.

It states: "Repeated communication to hospital staff reiterating importance of the use of masks for patients particularly in outbreak areas or areas of high footfall – still not good uptake."

You may also want to watch:

A quality and safety report of the director of nursing and patient safety states that the Emergency Caesarean Section (CS) rates "continue to remain higher than expected" in April.

The board of directors’ meeting is to be held in public via MS Teams at 10am on May 28.



