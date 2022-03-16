Ipswich legend tests positive for Covid as Lowestoft event postponed

A planned evening in Lowestoft with two Ipswich Town legends has been postponed after one of the stars tested positive for Covid.

The popular defensive duo of Terry Butcher and Russell Osman were set to welcome guests for an evening at Crown Meadow tomorrow (March 17).

The event, hosted in Lowestoft on behalf of the official Ipswich Town Supporters Club, has now been rearranged for later this month after the latter tested positive for Covid.

A spokesperson for Lowestoft Town Football Club said: "Tomorrow's event has been postponed due to Russell Osman testing positive for Covid.

"However, it has now been rescheduled for March 31.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and wish Russell a speedy recovery."

Anyone who bought a ticket online and is unable to make the new date can seek a refund by emailing info@lowestofttownfc.co.uk.

Those who paid in can can be refunded at the Banbury game.