News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

James Paget Hospital had no Covid patients on ventilators for 11 days

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:14 PM February 18, 2022
A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - Credit: JPUH

There have been no Covid patients on ventilators at the James Paget University Hospital for nearly two weeks, health figures show.

Between February 5 and February 15 the Gorleston hospital did not have any Covid patients on a ventilator.

On February 4, only one Covid patient was on a ventilator.

On February 14 and 15 Norfolk's two other main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, also did not have any Covid patients on ventilators.

The figures for February 14 and 15 mean it was the first time since July 11, 2021 that any of the three hospital had no Covid patients on a ventilator.

The latest Covid infection rates for east Suffolk show in the seven days up to February 12 there were 645 cases per 100,000 people.

The figures show an almost 30pc decrease compared to the seven days previous, up to February 5, where the infection rate was 906.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Lowestoft Jokes

'A Mexican in Lowestoft?' - Comedians joke about town's food options

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Fish and Chips ready to go. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

All the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Butley Drive, Lowestoft, where a boy has reported being chased by a man after leaving his primary school.

School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Britten Centre in London Road North, Lowestoft, where the robbery took place.

Man punched in the face while being robbed by three men

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon