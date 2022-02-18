James Paget Hospital had no Covid patients on ventilators for 11 days

There have been no Covid patients on ventilators at the James Paget University Hospital for nearly two weeks, health figures show.

Between February 5 and February 15 the Gorleston hospital did not have any Covid patients on a ventilator.

On February 4, only one Covid patient was on a ventilator.

On February 14 and 15 Norfolk's two other main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, also did not have any Covid patients on ventilators.

The figures for February 14 and 15 mean it was the first time since July 11, 2021 that any of the three hospital had no Covid patients on a ventilator.

The latest Covid infection rates for east Suffolk show in the seven days up to February 12 there were 645 cases per 100,000 people.

The figures show an almost 30pc decrease compared to the seven days previous, up to February 5, where the infection rate was 906.6 cases per 100,000 people.