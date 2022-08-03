Suffolk Freemasons raise funds for Jessica, 2, in childhood cancer fight

Freemasons from two north Suffolk towns have responded to the call for help to raise funds for a two-year-old needing to access potentially life-saving treatment.

More than 90 freemasons from lodges meeting in Lowestoft and Beccles - together with their families and friends - held a barbecue and quiz event at The Masonic Hall in The Avenue, Lowestoft.

All proceeds from the event will boost the campaign to aid Jessica Butler, from Lowestoft, who was diagnosed with a complex childhood cancer.

Two-year-old Jessica Butler has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Her family are fundraising for treatment which isn't available on the NHS - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A spokesman for the freemasons said: “We were pleased to be able to help by organising a fundraising barbecue and quiz for Jessica and we were grateful to Jessica’s aunt Tamara Lloyd-Kelly who came and spoke to us about the challenge to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to treat Jessica who has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

"The family are seeking funding for treatment that isn't currently available on the NHS but will give her the best chance at beating the disease.

“A fabulous £1817 was raised from the raffle and from donations, with the winning quiz team also donating their prize fund to the charity.”

For more information visit the appeal website.