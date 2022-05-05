News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Dad with incurable cancer given rousing send off at most easterly point

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:10 PM May 5, 2022
Kevin Baldwin Ness Point Lowestoft

Kevin Baldwin was waved off from Ness Point in Lowestoft by a large group of family, friends and colleagues from the town’s scouting community. - Credit: Mick Howes

A keen cyclist who has been diagnosed with an incurable form of prostate cancer was given a rousing send off as he embarked on a 4,000-mile challenge.

Kevin Baldwin, 61, lives in Lowestoft with his wife and three daughters and will spend the summer cycling around the UK.

Kevin Baldwin at Ness Point, Lowestoft

Kevin Baldwin at Ness Point, Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

On Sunday, May 1 he was given a special welcome as he set off from Ness Point - Britain's most easterly point - for the 4000-mile cycling challenge around the UK's coastline.

Mr Baldwin was waved off from Ness Point in Lowestoft by a large group of family, friends and colleagues from the town’s scouting community.

Kevin Baldwin Lowestoft

Kevin Baldwin was waved off from Ness Point in Lowestoft by a large group of family, friends and colleagues from the town’s scouting community. - Credit: Mick Howes

With Mr Baldwin raising money for Cancer Research UK, he will be visiting all four of the compass points over the next "three to four months".

Before setting off at the weekend, he thanked everybody for turning out to wish him well for the challenge and also thanked those that had donated to the charity thus far.

Kevin Baldwin, at Ness Point in Lowestoft, ahead of embarking on the 4000 cycle challenge.

Kevin Baldwin, at Ness Point in Lowestoft, ahead of embarking on the 4000 cycle challenge. - Credit: Mick Howes

He said: "So far, even before starting, I have smashed my £5,000 target and to date have raised £7000 which is brilliant.”

To follow Mr Baldwin's challenge visit his Instagram @compass4cancer or pledge support via fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/compass4cancer.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Rachel Burrows, 30, from Lowestoft was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk fire service called to woodland blaze in Lowestoft

Dramatic drone pics show smoke billowing from woodland fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Counterfeit tobacco worth £20,000 seized in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon