Dad with incurable cancer given rousing send off at most easterly point

A keen cyclist who has been diagnosed with an incurable form of prostate cancer was given a rousing send off as he embarked on a 4,000-mile challenge.

Kevin Baldwin, 61, lives in Lowestoft with his wife and three daughters and will spend the summer cycling around the UK.

On Sunday, May 1 he was given a special welcome as he set off from Ness Point - Britain's most easterly point - for the 4000-mile cycling challenge around the UK's coastline.

Mr Baldwin was waved off from Ness Point in Lowestoft by a large group of family, friends and colleagues from the town’s scouting community.

With Mr Baldwin raising money for Cancer Research UK, he will be visiting all four of the compass points over the next "three to four months".

Before setting off at the weekend, he thanked everybody for turning out to wish him well for the challenge and also thanked those that had donated to the charity thus far.

He said: "So far, even before starting, I have smashed my £5,000 target and to date have raised £7000 which is brilliant.”

To follow Mr Baldwin's challenge visit his Instagram @compass4cancer or pledge support via fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/compass4cancer.