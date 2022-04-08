A great surprise awaits visitors to two local leisure centres

Promotion

The swimming pool at the new-look Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay - Credit: Everyone Active

Swimmers, gym goers and those looking to play a game of badminton or five-a-side can barely believe the reopened and upgraded facilities at two of the region's favourite leisure centres.

There's a huge welcome to all at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft and Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay, which are run by Everyone Active in partnership with East Suffolk Council.

After months of building work at Waterlane, which meant almost a third of it was shut, the work is now finished.

“We are absolutely delighted that people can now fully enjoy it,” said contract manager Stuart Jardine. “Everything is open and looking fantastic.”

That includes the café; the upgraded spa with its jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, ice fountain, relax beds and heated beds; the East Face nine-metre-high climbing wall which includes eight auto belays; the soft play; the 25-metre pool; the changing village; and the squash courts.

Also open are the group cycling studio and the fully air-conditioned fitness studios which host classes such as Pilates, yoga, Les Mills Bodypump, Bodybalance and Bodycombat, plus there's a fantastic new blue floor in the sports hall, which users are loving.

The new group cycling studio at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft - Credit: Everyone Active



Stuart said leisure centre members had been very supportive and patient during the building work, but everyone was delighted Waterlane could now be enjoyed to its full potential, with the team looking forward to welcoming returning and new members.

"Coming to a class together or a swim is a lovely way to socialise and so good for your mental health,” he said. “We have been working hard, and now we have fully opened all of our doors again, we are really getting back the buzz we used to have.”

Everyone Active is known for empowering everyone to reach their full potential, from a considerable number of women in its management team to a mixture of online and live classes, courses, facilities, and dedication to continual improvement.

“Everyone is walking through the doors of Waveney Valley Leisure Centre and saying ‘wow’,” said Rebecca Harrison, contract sales manager.

Rebecca grew up in Beccles and knew the centre when it was merely Bungay Pool. While she has fond memories of swimming there as a child, she says the upgrades are fantastic. “If you haven't been for a while, you wouldn't recognise it now. It is amazing, there is such a difference," she said, adding that the much-loved flume remains.

A range of group exercise classes are available at both leisure centres - Credit: Everyone Active



Rebecca also noted the new group cycling studio; upgraded gym; a refurbished dance studio; sauna; efficient and eco-friendly lighting; a brilliant pool viewing gallery for parents and carers to watch their family swimming; and revamped changing area. The list goes on.

She said, along with the improvements, members liked the attention to detail and personable feel at Waveney Valley and Waterlane. “We have had a massive influx of new members recently, and with the additional facilities it is very exciting. Come and see us,” she added.

Classes, swimming and the sports hall use can be booked online. Everyone is encouraged to become members and take advantage of the facilities, but non-members can still use the centre. This can be done via the Join Today section of the website, where people can register for a free Everyone Active card and then book as a casual member.

Find out more at www.everyoneactive.com or call into the updated and fully open Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay and Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft.