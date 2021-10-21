Waveney schools to bring in additional measures to fight Covid rise

Published: 12:44 PM October 21, 2021

Some students throughout the county have had to start wearing face masks at school again - Credit: PA

Face masks and other additional measures are to be reintroduced at schools across Waveney to reduce Covid-19 transmission.

Suffolk County Council is advising schools across the county to reintroduce certain measures after the October half-term.

The extra measures include all education staff and secondary or higher education students wearing face coverings in communal areas outside classrooms, unless exempt for medical reasons.

Only essential visitors will be allowed in education settings, while any visitors must wear face coverings on-site, including adults collecting children in the playground.

The number of cases within children and young people aged 10-14 has increased by almost 15pc and cases amongst 15 to 19-year-olds has increased by 32pc in the past week of data.

You may also want to watch:

This means that in October alone schoolchildren in Suffolk have lost 26,264 days of education due to positive cases of Covid-19.

There has also been an increase in cases amongst other age ranges across Suffolk, which may be due in part, to family transmission.

These measures will be reviewed during the week commencing Monday, November 15.

Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health said: “We have seen the number of Suffolk pupils with covid-19 increase so are working with schools to implement these additional measures immediately to help break the chain of transmission.

“We are taking these numbers seriously and school leaders are being extremely vigilant to ensure children and staff safe.

"If parents have concerns, we would advise them to speak to their schools who will be able to reassure parents of the measures they are taking.

“Our main focus is to balance pupil and staff safety whilst giving children as positive and normal education as possible.”

Ahead of the latest advice, 12 Suffolk schools had introduced enhanced Covid measures after a rise in cases in the community.

East Point Academy was among the schools with enhanced measures, which had been due to end on Thursday, October 21.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Due to an increase in positive Covid cases across the local community, we were asked by Suffolk County Council to put in place some temporary additional precautions in the interest of protecting our pupils and their families.

"We would like to reassure our pupils and their families that these are just temporary, sensible precautions intended to ensure their safety and wellbeing when at school."