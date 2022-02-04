Ethan, 7, to cut 14 inch long hair for valuable cause

Ethan has been inspired to cut his hair and raise money for the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Supplied

A little boy who has been inspired to cut his 14 inch long hair is giving back to a valuable cause.

Ethan Staff, 7, decided when he was six years old that he wanted to grow his hair after watching a Little Princess Trust video his mum Nikita.

Since then, Ethan's hair has grown to a whopping length of 14 inches and counting.

Ethan will get a haircut on his 8th birthday for the Princess Trust. - Credit: Supplied

On Wednesday, February 2, Ethan and his mum decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise vital funds for the charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge to children who have lost their hair through cancer.

So far, Ethan has raised £60 but his hoping to reach a £500 target.

Miss Staff said it has been difficult for Ethan to maintain the upkeep of his long hair and has received some negative feedback.

It takes Ethan a long time to maintain the upkeep of his hair. - Credit: Supplied

"On the whole the praise for Ethan has been positive but some of the elderly population have criticised him because they are traditional.

"However, whenever anyone questions him he stands his ground and tells them why is he growing it out.

"Giving back to someone who really needs it matters to him and this is what is important."

Miss Staff said it is time consuming to keep Ethan's hair in good condition.

"It takes at least 10 minutes to brush it in the morning and get all the stuff out of it," she said.

"Ethan is feeling so excited to get it all cut off now, he can't wait."

She went on to highlight the importance of giving hair to children who need it.

She said: "This is a really important cause and being a child, your hair is such a big and important part of your identity.

"Cancer is awful anyway and to go through it when you are little is soul destroying.

"If Ethan can give a child just a little bit of their identity back that would be great and worthwhile for so many other children."

Ethan will get his hair all cut on February 17, on his 8th birthday.

People can donate to the valuable cause online via Ethan's JustGivingPage here.