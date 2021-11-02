News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft care worker named Newcomer of the Year for industry in east

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:55 AM November 2, 2021
Stephen Arrowsmith, who was named Care Newcomer at the east of England regional Great British Care Awards for 2021.

Stephen Arrowsmith, who was named Care Newcomer at the east of England regional Great British Care Awards for 2021. - Credit: Sanctuary Supported Living

A care assistant at a Lowestoft care home has been named newcomer of the year for the industry across the east of England.

Stephen Arrowsmith, a care and support assistant at Sanctuary Supported Living's Clover Court, claimed the Care Newcomer award at the regional Great British Care Awards for 2021.

Mr Arrowsmith, who was nominated by colleagues, is in his first role in social care, having previously worked as a chef before joining the service during the first lockdown in 2020.

David Perkins, local service manager at Clover Court, said: "I am incredibly proud of Stephen and everything he's achieved since joining the team.

"His culinary skills from his earlier career in hospitality have become a real hit with the residents who enjoy spending time in the kitchen with him as well as his now-legendary barbeques.

"He also recently became a keyworker for a resident and the support that he has given them has given them such a lift and a new lease of life."

Following his regional success, Mr Arrowsmith will now join winners from around the county for the national finals of the Great British Care Awards, which will be held in March 2022. 

