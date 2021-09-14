Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Published: 5:06 PM September 14, 2021

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years. - Credit: Heidi Pither

An 88-year-old great-grandmother has been evicted from a care home, weeks after maggots were found living in a hole in her hand.

The family of Murieal Bassinder have hit out at Oulton Park care home after bosses ordered her to leave within 28 days.

The Barchester Healthcare operated home, in Lowestoft, have accused a family member of having an argument with a member of staff - which they deny - as well as taking photos at the home and posting about her experience on social media.

Murieal Bassinder at Oulton Park Care Home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Heidi Pither

Her daughter Heidi Pither said: "It is outrageous. What are they playing at?

"Where is she going to go? She could end up anywhere. It is unspeakable.

"I feel I have a right to put what I want on my own Facebook page, which is private, to keep her friends updated.

Heidi Pither and mum Murieal Bassinder. - Credit: Heidi Pither

"She has friends in America who are distraught about what is happening to her."

A spokesperson for Barchester Healthcare said: "Any decision to ask a resident to leave is never taken lightly, and is made with the resident's and their families' best interests in mind.

"We care deeply about the welfare of our residents and find this to be a very sad and unfortunate situation.

Murieal Bassinder before she moved to Oulton Park Care Home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Heidi Pither

"However, we have a duty of care to all residents as well as to our staff and have a code of conduct for residents and visitors to uphold this.

"Any behaviour that makes it difficult to care for any resident, or puts our staff at risk, cannot be tolerated.

"When our code of conduct is not followed despite numerous conversations, we are left with no choice but to take appropriate action.

Murieal Bassinder at Oulton Park Care Home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Heidi Pither

"We would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to our residents while ensuring the safety of our staff."

Mrs Bassinder had been moved to the "rich, China teacup" side of the Barchester Healthcare operated home, in Lowestoft, at no extra cost after maggots were found in a hole in her hand, her daughter Heidi Pither told this newspaper last month.

Mrs Bassinder, who lived in Halesworth before moving to the home three years ago, was previously diagnosed with dementia, and her family said at the time they fear the shock of moving her out of the home could kill her.

Heidi Pither with mum Murieal Bassinder. - Credit: Heidi Pither

Miss Pither added: "She has been looking so much better for being on the new ward. She is now getting physio, but it's all too late.

"They are going to do a lot of damage and she will be traumatised.

"She can have a conversation now after just a matter of weeks."