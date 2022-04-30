Care home uses Easter funds to develop wellness garden

Funds from the Easter raffle will be used to develop a wellness garden. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A family-run Suffolk care home plans to use the funds raised from its Easter raffle to surprise residents with a refurbishment of its gardens to boost wellbeing ahead of the fast-approaching summer season.

The Dell, in Lowestoft, part of the Wellbeing Care group, raised an impressive three-figure sum from its annual Easter raffle, which will go towards upgrading its outdoor area with furniture and plants for the residents to enjoy after a challenging two years of lockdowns.

The Easter raffle offered 45 eggs-cellent prizes such as a Dove toiletries hamper and a homemade Easter bunny with an egg, with the star prize of a scuba diving lesson being won by the home’s new deputy manager, Simon Fletcher.

Simon Fletcher won the star prize of scuba diving. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

The proceeds raised will go towards new garden furniture and items, in addition to colourful plants to brighten up the Dell’s outdoor area for residents to enjoy – with summer just around the corner.

Daphne Graves, clinical lead at the Dell and organiser of the Easter raffle, said: “I launched the Easter raffle as I thought it was a fantastic way to raise money for refurbishments at the Dell whilst simultaneously boosting resident morale and wellbeing.

"Residents’ family members and friends as well as our own care team have been so generous with their donations and we thank them for their part in enabling us to provide a nice and much-needed surprise for the residents.

“We look forward to using the funds raised to purchase some furniture and plants to brighten up the home’s gardens this summer.

"We regularly host charitable events throughout the year to go towards amenities, but our current goal is to improve our outdoor offering, ensuring the garden is a beautiful, cosy place for our residents to enjoy after two years of lockdowns.”

Some of the prizes offered by the Easter raffle, with proceeds going towards garden refurbishments. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Wellbeing Care is a family-run group of care services that focuses on providing person-centred care to older people living in Suffolk and Northamptonshire.

The group provides residential care, nursing care, dementia care, respite care, day care and supported living services.

For more information on Wellbeing Care, people can visit https://www.wellbeingcare.co.uk/.