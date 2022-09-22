News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

'Amazing' efforts hailed as funds boost cancer unit

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:18 AM September 22, 2022
James Paget

Elsie Hall (left) and Brian Hall (right) with James Paget Hospital charity co-ordinator Maxine Taylor (centre). - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

Members of a popular classic vehicle club have helped to raise funds for the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Staff at the hospital have said "a big thank you" to Lowestoft-based Brian Hall and his wife Elsie, who raised "an amazing £600" for the centre that provides care and support to patients with malignant and non-malignant conditions, including blood disorders and cancers.

A hospital spokesman said: "Brian and Elsie are members of The Lowestoft Classic Vehicle Club and they kindly put on a fundraising barbecue at their home and invited guests to pay to attend.

"After raising £300 from the barbecue, the couple then matched the money collected to donate £600 to the centre in memory of Brian’s daughter Susan who died from cancer in July 2019.

"Thank you to Brian and Elsie and all those who contributed.

"The money will go to help support patients at the centre."

James Paget University Hospital
Lowestoft News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Up close and personal with HMM Stockholm

How you can see one of the world's largest cargo ships up close

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Repairs and refurbishment of a historic footbridge is set to start

East Suffolk Council

Road to close for eight months for repairs to historic Victorian footbridge

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire have re-launched an appeal for a Post Office thief who appeared to be wielding a "handgun"

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing Lowestoft woman found safe

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mother Laura Bond has hit out at Suffolk County Council's school transport problems after taxi contracts were returned.

Mum blasts school transport 'total mess' after daily three-hour journey

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon