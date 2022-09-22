'Amazing' efforts hailed as funds boost cancer unit

Members of a popular classic vehicle club have helped to raise funds for the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Staff at the hospital have said "a big thank you" to Lowestoft-based Brian Hall and his wife Elsie, who raised "an amazing £600" for the centre that provides care and support to patients with malignant and non-malignant conditions, including blood disorders and cancers.

A hospital spokesman said: "Brian and Elsie are members of The Lowestoft Classic Vehicle Club and they kindly put on a fundraising barbecue at their home and invited guests to pay to attend.

"After raising £300 from the barbecue, the couple then matched the money collected to donate £600 to the centre in memory of Brian’s daughter Susan who died from cancer in July 2019.

"Thank you to Brian and Elsie and all those who contributed.

"The money will go to help support patients at the centre."