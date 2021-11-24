Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth

Kirsty Pearce, 32, and Matt Sylvester, 40, of Lowestoft, with their surprise baby boy Jake, who they found out about five weeks before he was born. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A couple have been left 'stunned' after a surprise pregnancy result just five weeks before giving birth.

Matt Sylvester, 40 and his girlfriend, Kirsty Pearce discovered at the beginning of October that the 32-year-old was pregnant.

Miss Pearce then gave birth to Jake Pearce Sylvester on November 8 at 8.37am at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston.

He weighed 7lb 15oz.

Three weeks later, Jake now weighs a healthy 8lb 4oz.

It came as a huge surprise for the couple, who already have a daughter, Jessica Pearce Sylvester, aged 9.

The family have lived in Lowestoft for nine years now and slowly but surely baby Jake is adjusting to family life.

Mr Sylvester talked about the moment something was changing with his girlfriend.

"In early October, it looked like Kirsty was putting on a bit of weight.

"So as a joke we all got her to take a pregnancy test.

"She took the pregnancy test and it turned out she was actually pregnant.

"We then quickly went for a scan at the hospital and we were told that Kirsty was actually 33 weeks pregnant."

The couple then had to rush and get everything ready for baby Jake in a matter of weeks.

What's more, Jake was born at the 37 week mark.

"At first, we were a bit shocked to be honest because we were not expecting a baby," Mr Sylvester said.

"Most of our friends and family thought we were just joking around with them and a lot didn't believe us until Jake was born.

"We had five weeks to sort everything out which was a bit of a rush but we got there eventually."

Mr Sylvester said the birthing process went smoothly.

He said: "Kirsty's waters broke at around half 6 in the morning.

"We then went straight up to the hospital and then two hours later Kirsty gave birth at 8.37am.

"Jake is slowly adjusting to home life now and getting in to a bit of a routine.

"We've had the midwife here today and he has gained weight since his birth.

"Three weeks in now and we are looking forward to raising him in the world."