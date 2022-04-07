Dad with incurable cancer set to take on 4,000 mile bike ride

Kevin Baldwin, 61, will spend the summer cycling around the UK. - Credit: Kevin Baldwin

A keen cyclist and dad who has been diagnosed with an incurable form of prostate cancer is set to take on a 4,000 mile cycling challenge around the UK's coastline.

Kevin Baldwin, 61, lives in Lowestoft with his wife and three daughters.

At the end of 2019, Mr Baldwin suffered with a virus for five weeks and separate to this a blood test found that his PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) levels were higher than normal.

Kevin Baldwin has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. - Credit: Kevin Baldwin

Just before the first lockdown in 2020 he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

He underwent an operation in May 2020 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich and went on to recover from this.

But in early 2021, doctors found that his PSA levels had increased again and that cancerous cells had developed in his prostate, spread to his pelvis and to a part of his spine.

He was told the devastating news that he had incurable cancer and that he would have five years of active life yet.

This has not stopped Mr Baldwin from taking part in the cycling challenge and raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Kevin has always been active outdoors. - Credit: Kevin Baldwin

He said: "I've always been active and have always wanted to do something like this.

"In a way I'm very fortunate because a lot of people diagnosed with cancer sometimes only have a year to live, or even just a few months.

"I want to do this bike ride so that I can raise funds for people who really are in need of it and hopefully that money will help them to live a bit more longer."

Mr Baldwin is currently taking the drug apalutamide which works by blocking the effect of testosterone on prostate cancer cells.

Talking about the fundraiser, he said: "So far even before the cycle I have raised £1,700 of my £5,000 target so it would be great to smash this.

"I've had so many lovely messages from people supporting me and I want to thank the oncology department at the N&N as well as close family and friends."

To follow Mr Baldwin's cycle journey people can do so via his Instagram @compass4cancer

To donate to his fundraising page, go to: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/compass4cancer