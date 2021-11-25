Evie-Mai, 6, completes star jump challenge following brain surgery

Chloe and Evie-Mai Smith have been doing 100 star jumps a day during November in aid of Brain Tumour Research. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A 'little fighter' from Lowestoft who had brain surgery less than two months ago is nearing the end of doing 100 star jumps a day to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Evie-Mai Smith, 6 and her mother Chloe Smith, 31, are nearing the end of the challenge.

She has had a difficult year with investigations for possible dyspraxia due to constant falls and bumps leading to the discovery of a brain tumour in March.

Evie-Mai Smith with her kitten Mali. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

The youngster had an operation to remove 95pc of the low-grade cystic pineal tumour in September and will now be monitored with regular scans, the next of which is due to take place on December 1.

Evie-Mai's mother, Chloe, said: “By the end of November I can’t say that I’ll be able to walk as I’m really starting to feel it, but we’ll get through it.

"It’s the days when work gets in the way and I have to do 200 the next day to make up for it that are a real killer.

"We generally do them in the evening; sometimes my partner, Gary, joins in and Evie takes part when she feels up to it.

“She counts out loud whereas I try to count in my head so it can get a bit confusing and sometimes seems never-ending but it’s a real good laugh, especially with our new kitten getting under our feet – and after what we’ve been through it’s good to have something positive at the end of it.”

Evie-Mai with her mother Chloe. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Chloe said the restrictions caused by Covid led to many frustrations, with fewer face-to-face appointments and a lot of information given through written correspondence.

At times she was left wondering where to turn and it was through Brain Tumour Research and its member charity braintrust that she got her support.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Evie-Mai’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age; it’s why we remain focused on finding a cure.

"We were pleased to hear that we were a source of support for Chloe and Gary and thrilled that Evie-Mai bounced back so quickly after surgery, literally in the case of her star jumps.

"We wish her and her family the very best for the future.”