Unique partnership agreed to boost education and training opportunities

Holly Chase, Assistant Principal for Health Studies at East Coast College, Julia Bates, Deputy Principal Curriculum and Strategic Partnerships at East Coast College, Mohammad Dastbaz, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of University of Suffolk, Stuart Rimmer, Chief Executive of East Coast College and Jo Segasby, Chief Executive of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: East Coast College

A groundbreaking new partnership has been formed to further strengthen educational and training opportunities in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

East Coast College, James Paget University Hospital and the University of Suffolk have signed a Partnership Agreement to cement their ongoing projects and create new opportunities to help locals access training and highly skilled jobs.

Mohammad Dastbaz, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of University of Suffolk, Stuart Rimmer, Chief Executive of East Coast College and Jo Segasby, Chief Executive of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: East Coast College

The unique partnership will see a wide range of opportunities from Level 2 job roles to local nursing degree study, including the immediate creation of 24 hospital placements for students studying the new T Level Health course at East Coast College from September.

This will support students to meet the changing and emerging needs of the healthcare workforce and directly lead to places on nursing and clinical degrees.

Other opportunities will be developed for Level 2 Health pathway students to visit a range of areas within the hospital such as pharmaceuticals, screening departments, dieticians, and digital health, and for University of Suffolk foundation degree and honours degree students to complete six-week block placements on the children’s ward and oncology department.

The Partnership Agreement also signals the continuation of Project Search, a transition programme now in its 10th year which sees East Coast College students developing skills and experience working at the hospital in Gorleston, and the ongoing delivery of Level 3 Business Administrator Apprenticeships at the hospital.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO and principal of East Coast College, said: "Creating this strategic partnership agreement is innovative and really focused on delivering change in our locality.

"This groundbreaking partnership will help local people access the high skilled jobs we need.

"Together we will help reskill, retrain, upskill existing staff, and help support young people to start their career through the NHS.

"It's very exciting."

Jo Segasby, chief executive of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted that the James Paget has further strengthened its partnership with both East Coast College and the University of Suffolk to establish educational and training opportunities locally.

"As the Paget celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, this announcement cements our commitment to nurturing the skills and expertise of people, and to support local health and care services meet future needs.”

The University of Suffolk vice-chancellor, Professor Helen Langton, said: “With over 1400 students in health-related subject areas and a thriving portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, we are delighted to be working with East Coast College, James Paget University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Great Yarmouth Borough Council to develop our health and nursing provision."