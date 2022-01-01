Lowestoft Journal awards: Meet your uniformed hero
- Credit: PA
An NHS worker has been recognised as the uniformed hero of the year for 2021 in the Lowestoft Journal's awards.
Occupational therapist Joanne Bartlett dedicated the award to all of the NHS staff for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
She said: "I'm humbled but there are also lots of dedicated NHS workers who have been dedicated to their work and community.
"I'd like to dedicate the award to all of the NHS frontline staff that have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and continue to give dedication to all of their patients, and to all of the occupational therapists, physio therapists and NHS staff including the cleaners and porters."
With Coronavirus case rates rising several times throughout the year, NHS staff have battled selflessly to help and support those in need.
Many have also been involved in the roll-out of the vaccines throughout 2021, ensuring thousands of people across Lowestoft and the surrounding towns and villages are kept as safe as possible.
