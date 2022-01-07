News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

How are you feeling about Covid-19? Let us know

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:54 PM January 7, 2022
booster vaccines worlingham

We want to know your thoughts on the current Covid-19 situation. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The start of 2022 has seen rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant as our health services feel the impact of the spike in infections.

As Boris Johnson continues with his Plan B to tackle the crisis and looks to avoid yet another lockdown, people are being encouraged to get their booster jabs.

We want to know how our readers are feeling about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and if you are following government advice on getting jabs, wearing face masks and using the NHS Test and Trace app.

Please let us know your thoughts by completing our simple survey form below.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police appeal PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Corton

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Tuttles Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Scheme unveiled to revive former Tuttles building

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Corton coastline could see a dramatic change if coastal erosion is allowed to continue.Looking towar

Suffolk Live News

Fire, police and ambulance crews on scene of incident at Corton beach

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Peter Wright reacting after losing the 1st set during day fourteen of the William Hill World Darts C

The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon