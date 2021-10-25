News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Care home tenant takes on walking challenge after cancer battle

Jasper King

Published: 3:17 PM October 25, 2021   
adrian

Adrian took on a challenge of walking 84 miles over three days. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A care home resident is celebrating after completing the Hadrian’s Wall Challenge, which saw him hike 84 miles over three days.

Adrian Charlton - a tenant at Wellbeing Care's Dellview in Lowestoft - decided to take on the walking challenge this year after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, of which he is now in remission.

Mr Charlton had also been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which encouraged him to lose an incredible three and half stone whilst training for Hadrian’s Wall, a feat achieved by healthy eating and the support of his key workers, Scott Bruce and Lynn Evans.

adrian hadrian's wall

Adrian at Hadrian's Wall. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Originally from Newcastle, Mr Charlton decided to return to the North East to take on the challenge of hiking 84 miles over three days with his key worker Mr Bruce, who supported him throughout. 

The walk, which stretches from the Solway Firth on the Irish Sea, all the way across England to the banks of the Tyne by the North Sea, is steeped in British history and saw the duo follow in the footsteps of the Romans who built the magnificent wall almost 2,000 years ago.

adrian

Adrian was able to raise lots of money. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Their combined efforts saw them raise a whopping £850, with all proceeds going towards Mr Charlton's charity of choice - The Norwich City Foundation.

The funds raised will help provide inclusive environments for local people with disabilities so that they can enjoy the physical, mental, and social benefits of sport.

adrian and scott

Adrian and Scott. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Discussing this milestone achievement, he said: “The walk was challenging both physically and mentally.

"However, I refused to let this affect my overall performance, and there was no way that this would stop me.

"I was determined to complete the 3-day trek and with Scott’s constant support, we were able to not only finish the challenge but to come in the joint first place – an incredible achievement that I will never forget!” 

adrian

Adrian completed the challenge despite going through a challenging year. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

Mr Bruce, a key worker at Wellbeing Care, added: “It was a pleasure to take on Hadrian’s Wall Challenge with Adrian.

"He has had a tough year mentally and physically, so completing such a difficult challenge for an amazing cause has been the morale boost he very much needed.

"We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

