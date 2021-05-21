'Amazing and kind': Family's tribute to mum whose sepsis went undiagnosed

Published: 3:50 PM May 21, 2021

A mother has been remembered as "amazing and kind" after her death following an untreated battle with sepsis.

Emergency services were called to Chantel Buckenham's Stoven Close home, in Lowestoft, after she began having breathing difficulties on October 4 last year, around a month after injuring her knee in a fall.

An inquest, held at Suffolk Coroner's Court on Friday, May 21, heard the 39-year-old had been sent for an x-ray, which showed no fracture, while blood tests also showed no sign of infection in the weeks after the fall.

In a family statement, daughter Courtney said: "My mother was such a lovely, bubbly person with a heart full of gold.

"She was always there for anyone and everyone.

"Her achievements in life were having her three children and bringing us up to be the kind, caring and strong individuals we are today.

"Her overall personality was incredible and she was the best mother I could ever have.

"She was kind, caring and considerate.

"For anyone who knew her, I can guarantee it was an honour for them. She was simply amazing."

Ms Buckenham first visited her GP at the Alexandra Surgery, in Lowestoft, on September 18, around a week after the fall, where she was sent for tests at the James Paget University Hospital.

A follow-up phone consultation took place on September 29, which found no symptoms of infection.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: "When we look back at her treatment, with the benefit of hindsight, it is obvious antibiotics could have been administered earlier.

"However, it is also a fact that clinicians can only go on the findings of their examinations at the time.

"At some point an infection developed in her knee which caused the sepsis which led to her death."

A post-mortem examination found high levels of an antihistamine in Ms Buckenham's system which, along with a decompensated liver disease and an enlarged heart, may have contributed to her death, he said.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Parsley said: "Chantel died as a result of an untreated infection of her knee which led her to develop sepsis."