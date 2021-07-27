Joy as supported living service retains 'good' CQC inspection result

Published: 12:35 PM July 27, 2021

The Dell View team in Lowestoft have been awarded with a 'good' CQC inspection result. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A Lowestoft supported living service has retained its 'good' CQC inspection result after a visit from the health inspectorate last month.

Dell View, in Lowestoft, offers support for up to 10 people residing in supported living flats enabling them to live as independently as possible.

The CQC looked closely at people's care and support to ensure standards were being sufficiently met.

Their findings commended the service for many good practices, particularly around safety and management, whilst praising the provider for its person-centred approach.

Joy Henshaw, Registered Manager of Wellbeing Care Support Services, said: “I'm so proud of our committed and hardworking team who have risen to so many challenges over the past year to provide a caring and safe environment for our tenants, whilst going above and beyond to create memorable experiences for them.

"It’s a credit to everybody’s hard work – particularly that of Raaj Purohit, who does a wonderful job as the service manager.

"For their efforts to have been acknowledged by the CQC, and for us to have maintained our 'good' rating, means a great deal to everyone at Wellbeing Care”.