News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Joy as supported living service retains 'good' CQC inspection result

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:35 PM July 27, 2021   
dell view lowestoft

The Dell View team in Lowestoft have been awarded with a 'good' CQC inspection result. - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A Lowestoft supported living service has retained its 'good' CQC inspection result after a visit from the health inspectorate last month.

Dell View, in Lowestoft, offers support for up to 10 people residing in supported living flats enabling them to live as independently as possible.

The CQC looked closely at people's care and support to ensure standards were being sufficiently met.

Their findings commended the service for many good practices, particularly around safety and management, whilst praising the provider for its person-centred approach.

Joy Henshaw, Registered Manager of Wellbeing Care Support Services, said: “I'm so proud of our committed and hardworking team who have risen to so many challenges over the past year to provide a caring and safe environment for our tenants, whilst going above and beyond to create memorable experiences for them.

"It’s a credit to everybody’s hard work – particularly that of Raaj Purohit, who does a wonderful job as the service manager.

"For their efforts to have been acknowledged by the CQC, and for us to have maintained our 'good' rating, means a great deal to everyone at Wellbeing Care”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Flames and spectacular laser lights illuminate skies over pier
  2. 2 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
  3. 3 Vandals rip off car wing mirrors in Lowestoft street
  1. 4 People stranded on sandspit spark emergency response
  2. 5 Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency
  3. 6 Vacancy on town council after resignation
  4. 7 Fourth place for Giarnni and GB quartet in team gymnastics Olympic final
  5. 8 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
  6. 9 Lorry in collision with a tree near Halesworth
  7. 10 Charley Davison reveals Lowestoft mission at Tokyo Olympics
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom have relocated to the historic High Street in Lowestoft.

Seafood restaurant and bar set to transform historic Lowestoft pub

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to former Lowestoft College lecturer Abraham Kwasi Kyereme - known as Joe to all who knew him.

Tributes paid to 'intelligent, humble, quiet and caring' family man

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
150 Year 11 students attended Pakefield High School’s prom

Gallery

Lowestoft-area high school honours Year 11 students with glitzy prom

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
victoria manning

Video

Bouncing back: The perfect place in Lowestoft for a sunny day out

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus