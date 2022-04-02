Woman set to take on 'moonwalk' after breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah Brown is set to take on a 'moonwalk' in London. - Credit: Sarah Brown

A woman from Lowestoft is set to take on a 15.1 mile 'moonwalk' after a breast cancer diagnosis and has urged other women to get checked up.

Sarah Brown, 53, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in August 2021 after finding a lump.

She had three operations at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and a round of radiotherapy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Sarah Brown recently recovered from early stage breast cancer and is determined to encourage other women to find lumps and bumps. - Credit: Sarah Brown

Just before Christmas 2021 she was given the all clear and has now decided to take on a 'moonwalk' in London in May 2022, for the Walk the Walk charity.

It will involve Miss Brown walking 15.1 miles with thousands of other men and women at midnight wearing brightly coloured bras.

Miss Brown said: "I decided to enter the Moonwalk to raise money for breast cancer charities as my way of saying thanks for all the support I have had.

"I am determined to raise lots of money for the various breast cancer charities and feel this is a great way to show my appreciation for everything they do.

"I would also encourage other women to get lumps and bumps checked out as soon as possible to help beat cancer.

"I started last September by walking around the block and this has now increased to walking six miles three times a week so I am getting there.

"I set a target of £400 and I'm just below that so I'm hoping to smash the target."

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk said: “I cannot express just how exciting it is for Walk the Walk to finally be holding our first live fundraising experience in more than two years.

"The Moonwalk London 2022 is back and what is even more exciting is that we have decided to offer a virtual daytime option.

"So, for those unable to get to the overnight experience in our capital, our virtual moonwalkers will be leading the day by walking wherever they are in the world.

"It is just wonderful to see everyone gathering in true walk the walk style; women, men and our younger walkers all getting together to support and share this special live or virtual experience."