Mum featured on Facebook video for vital work during pandemic

Published: 11:57 AM October 25, 2021

Melanie created visual cards for her son Harry after she felt people with autism had been ignored by government. - Credit: Melanie Lord

A mum and her son who has autism have both been featured on a Facebook video amassing 1.5 million viewers for their work in raising awareness about the developmental disorder during the pandemic.

Melanie Lord, 32, created visual cue cards for her six-year-old son Harry to help him understand the changes to his routine brought about by the pandemic.

The visual cue cards are now used by hospitals, schools and GPs across the area.

Melanie Lord and her son Harry have been featured in a Facebook video for their vital work raising awareness about autism. - Credit: Melanie Lord

Facebook have recently launched a campaign to recognise the good work people have done during the pandemic and contacted Miss Lord back in June after finding out about the positive difference she has made in Lowestoft and further afield.

Miss Lord said: "For me and Harry to work in collaboration with Facebook is just the best feeling ever.

"To work with the biggest social media platform on the planet is a surreal but incredible feeling.

"They came over to Lowestoft to film at our house in August and now the video has been released."

Melanie Lord has won awards for her work in the past. - Credit: Melanie Lord

The video includes details about the work Miss Lord has done to raise awareness about autism, which she believes is still not a major part of the national conversation.

She said: "Not only does this video have the benefit of directing parents, teachers and people who are in need, it also spreads awareness about how children with autism were let down by the government during the start of the pandemic.

"If one little person like me from Lowestoft can create change and recognition around autism surely government can as well."

Melanie Lord with her son Harry. - Credit: Melanie Lord

The Facebook video has now been watched by 1.5 million people from around the UK and the globe.

It is currently the most watched video on the Facebook page.

Miss Lord added: "It really is amazing to know that so many people have now watched the video.

"Not only do we now have support from the local community but also from further afield as well.

"The number of likes on our Facebook page climbing the rainbow has increased from 3,000 to 5,000 since the video was launched last week.

"The more people who understand and appreciate the disorder the better."

You can watch the Facebook video here.