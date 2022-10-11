New social group aimed at supporting men's mental health to launch

A new group aimed at protecting men's mental health is set to launch in Lowestoft.

The new Men Can Talk group will launch at the end of October at Lowestoft Library, and is based on a similar group already established at Chantry Library in Ipswich.

Jane Cox, Suffolk Libraries' community mental health and wellbeing manager, said: "Our Men Can Talk group at Chantry Library has been a great success so we’re very grateful to East Suffolk Council for providing the funding to launch this new group.

"The existing group seem to be getting a great deal from it in terms of their wellbeing and making friends, and have really gone from strength to strength.

"We hope the new group in Lowestoft will also be successful and would love to hear from anyone keen to get involved in making it a success."

Two initial information sessions will run in the evening of October 31 and November 7 from 6pm until 8pm at Lowestoft Library, with new members able to agree their preferred format and activities for future sessions.

The Lowestoft group is being set up to run for up to six months after funding from East Suffolk Council.

Alex Hammond, one of the group members at the Chantry Library group, said: "The group has changed my life.

"It's a place I go every week to try and give back to the community.

"It's a safe space that is open for all men who might need a helping hand or a place to talk.

"The group is a place where you can say what you feel without being judged and you can be yourself."

Men Can Talk groups are open to men of all ages and backgrounds and anyone is welcome to come along to the first sessions at Lowestoft Library.

The sessions will be very relaxed, welcoming and non-judgemental.

Suffolk Libraries is also looking for volunteers to support, develop and run the peer-led group.

For more information, go to: suffolklibraries.co.uk/men-can-talk, call Lowestoft Library on 01502 442 810, or email mentalhealth@suffolklibraries.co.uk.