Fun new group for carers to launch at popular venue
- Credit: Seagull Theatre
Activities will be offered to local carers as a new group is launched in June.
Working with the Suffolk Community Foundation, the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield is launching a fortnightly free activity especially targeted at adults with caring responsibilities.
From June 8 the venue is offering fortnightly acting classes from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on a Wednesday.
Designed as a fun activity for carers to get out and relax, the fortnightly group will be led by director and professional performer, Thom Bailey.
Entitled 'Playing Up' the classes will feature a range of fun drama activities designed to build confidence and skills.
Mr Bailey said: “I am really excited to launch this new group as I think it’s a great opportunity for local carers to get a couple of hours away from their responsibilities, meet other people and have a little fun.
"It won’t be an overly formal or strict class, its designed to be fun and to get people involved who maybe haven’t done drama before."
Most Read
- 1 New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead
- 2 Two men in their 20s charged after cannabis farm found
- 3 Stunning drone photos capture progress of Gull Wing bridge
- 4 Pub launches brunch with pizzas and bottomless beers and cocktails
- 5 Missing Lowestoft man found safe and well
- 6 'Large amount of cash' stolen from Lowestoft animal park
- 7 Man snuck into home and sexually assaulted schoolgirl
- 8 'Incredibly proud': Joy for Academy at latest Ofsted rating
- 9 Lowestoft firefighter bids to conquer the world in international competition
- 10 Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores
Theatre manager Karen Read said: “Playing Up will be a great chance for local carers to meet other people and simply have a bit of fun away from their daily responsibilities."