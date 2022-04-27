News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Fun new group for carers to launch at popular venue

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:12 PM April 27, 2022
The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

Activities will be offered to local carers as a new group is launched in June.

Working with the Suffolk Community Foundation, the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield is launching a fortnightly free activity especially targeted at adults with caring responsibilities.

From June 8 the venue is offering fortnightly acting classes from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on a Wednesday.

Playing Up poster

Playing Up poster

Designed as a fun activity for carers to get out and relax, the fortnightly group will be led by director and professional performer, Thom Bailey.

Entitled 'Playing Up' the classes will feature a range of fun drama activities designed to build confidence and skills.

Thom Bailey

Thom Bailey.

Mr Bailey said: “I am really excited to launch this new group as I think it’s a great opportunity for local carers to get a couple of hours away from their responsibilities, meet other people and have a little fun.

"It won’t be an overly formal or strict class, its designed to be fun and to get people involved who maybe haven’t done drama before."

Theatre manager Karen Read said: “Playing Up will be a great chance for local carers to meet other people and simply have a bit of fun away from their daily responsibilities."

