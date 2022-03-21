New bereavement support walking group steps out in area

Walk On in Great Yarmouth and Waveney. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A new group is successfully stepping out as it supports the communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

St Elizabeth Hospice and East Coast Hospice have launched Walk On - a walking group run by the St Elizabeth Hospice’s bereavement support service, LivingGrief.

With the first Walk On meet held last Thursday, March 17, a number of people took part in a 45 minute walk, starting at 2.30pm from Sparrow’s Nest bandstand in Lowestoft.

Open to all who have been bereaved, even if they have had no previous support from St Elizabeth Hospice, Walk On provides the opportunity to meet new people, talk about shared experiences and offer support to one another.

Hanna McDowell, head of therapy and community care units at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “It was brilliant to bring our Walk On project to the communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney, alongside East Coast Hospice.

“We began hosting Walk On meets in the Ipswich and east Suffolk area, in the autumn last year, and found them to be a great way of bringing people together, to support one another.

“All are welcome to join our Walk On groups and we will be hosting many more meets in the coming months, with full details available on the St Elizabeth Hospice website.”

The launch of Walk On in Great Yarmouth and Waveney, by East Coast Hospice and St Elizabeth Hospice, follows the announcement last month of their collaboration to achieve sustainable palliative and end-of-life care for communities in this area.

This will build upon the joint partnership which, since April 2019, has delivered specialist palliative care support to more than 2,700 patients and their families in Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Discussions between East Coast Hospice and St Elizabeth Hospice to determine the clear features which will form their joint service are still ongoing.

Acting chair of East Coast Hospice, Bridget Lowe, said: “This is a great opportunity for East Coast Hospice to be involved with, especially with the new service being provided by St Elizabeth Hospice for our local community.

"I am sure this will become a regular, well supported and valued event.”

The next Walk On meet is to take place on Thursday, April 14, meeting at Sparrow’s Nest bandstand in Lowestoft.

For a list of upcoming Walk On meets visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/walk-on/ or call 0300 303 5196.