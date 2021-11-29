'Amazing' new cots donated to hospital's maternity unit

JPUH Nursery Nurse co-ordinator Tanya Ling with one of the three special cots donated to the maternity ward by Lowestoft Lions Club. - Credit: JPUH

A community group from Lowestoft has provided some additional equipment to benefit new mothers at their district hospital.

Lowestoft Lions Club recently handed over three baby cots of a brand-new type for the maternity ward at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

Maxine Taylor, charity co-ordinator for JPUH, said: “We thank Lowestoft Lions and their supporters for the very kind donation that has enabled us to purchase additional specialised cots for our maternity department.

"It means so much when the local community supports the hospital and any donations that we receive are used to enhance services or facilities for our patients and staff.”

Lowestoft Lions vice president Eric Moore said: “Our club received a donation from the Lowestoft Primary Care Network for providing meet and greet duties and car park marshalling at the Tudor Wing at Kirkley Mill Health Centre where vaccinators have been providing Covid 19 vaccinations.

"So, we decided to use this unexpected windfall to benefit the NHS.”

At the presentation Angela Sutton, the maternity and patient manager, said: “We are delighted to have these additional Croyde Height Adjustable Cots.

"They are a brand-new type of baby cot which are lightweight and provides easier, closer contact between the mother and baby after a caesarean birth.

"The new cots put the baby directly in front of the mother, giving her constant access and the opportunity for more skin-to-skin contact.”

She added: “The women have given such positive feedback about the new cots.

"They think they are amazing.

"They are less noisy in the night when moving the cots around.

"They have made such a difference.”

Among the benefits of the new cots are that the mother can stay in bed recovering and be close to her baby.

The cot can also be raised and lowered in one simple, hands-free movement, as it is then positioned at the ideal height for the mother or the attending midwife.

Other benefits are the cot eliminates unnecessary bending for the mother and reduces musculoskeletal strains for the midwife.

It is also supplied with a clip-on basket or optional foldable shelf for the storage of baby-changing materials.