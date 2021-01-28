Gymnastics company to open new centre on quayside retail park

Published: 4:11 PM January 28, 2021

Floor plan of what the new centre will look like. - Credit: East Anglia Gymnastics

The co-director of a local gymnastics business has confirmed that a new centre will be opening in the spring.

The new centre, run by East Anglia Gymnastics, will be opening on Lowestoft's North Quay retail park this April - as long as the current lockdown restrictions are lifted in time.

East Anglia Gymnastics already runs three centres across the region, two in Great Yarmouth and one already in Lowestoft at the Ashley Down School.

One of the businesses directors, Ashleigh Moore, 27, described the opening of the new centre was sparked on by popular demand before the lockdown.

"The uptake at our Great Yarmouth centres has been absolutely brilliant and since last year we've seen around 200 to 300 new children join our gym activities.

"We are seeing a similar pattern at our Ashley Down school base so it was only natural to pick a bigger base at the North Quay retail park ready for when everyone comes out of lockdown," Mr Moore said.

One of the directors and lead coach Declan Ayers - Credit: East Anglia Gymnastics

The new gym facility will offer classes to all types of people including younger children, teenagers and adults.

Mr Moore, who has been teaching and coaching gymnastics to people since the age of 14 and who is local to Lowestoft described the positive ethos he adopts alongside the other gym directors.

Mr Moore said: "Myself and a few of the other directors have had the pleasure of coaching children in the area who have gone on to compete for England.

"We all have a gymnastics background and our ethos is to help all kids experience high level coaching.

"It's about a process of relaying our skills to everyone."

Mr Moore is hopeful that the gymnastics centre will be ready and open by this April, so long as national lockdown restrictions are lifted by then.

He is encouraging people across the town to come and try out the gymnastics club.

Mr Moore said: "Normally people pay an insurance fee of £30 for one session but we are looking to offer everyone one month free if they join us.

"It gives something for people to look forward to after having no sport or gymnastics for months on end."