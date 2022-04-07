New outdoor gyms set to be unveiled at two parks in Lowestoft

The new adult gym equipment installed at Normanston Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

New outdoor gym equipment is being installed at two popular parks across Lowestoft.

Refurbishments are under way at Normanston Park in Lowestoft and at Fen Park in Kirkley, as new exercise and keep fit equipment has been unveiled.

The installation of the new adult gym equipment at Normanston Park started this week, with an area currently fenced off between the tennis courts and children's play area.

Similar new gym equipment is also being installed at Fen Park in Southwell Road, Kirkley - however, this is due to be "aimed at young people" more.

With work continuing this week at the two sites overseen by Lowestoft Town Council, locals have been urged "not to attempt to gain access" to the areas.

The new facilities will become the first gym equipment installed in Lowestoft town council areas - after feedback from locals, and comes following the success of two sites in Oulton Broad and at Kessingland.

The Friends of Fen Park, Lowestoft group - which organises regular activities and fundraising days to regenerate the park in Kirkley - hinted that there was "something new to be revealed soon."

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "New outdoor gym equipment was installed in Normanston Park this week and work has also started on outdoor gym equipment at Fen Park.

"Please be patient while we get finished.

"Installation of the equipment has been completed, but the area has been fenced off whilst we await the installation safety report.

"We kindly ask that, if the equipment is surrounded by fencing, that you do not attempt to gain access and use the equipment as we await the safety report."

With the new adult gym equipment installed in Normanston Park, it is set to provide important health benefits.

The outdoor gym is set to be comprised of eight pieces of equipment including a hydraulic bench press, leg lift and triceps press.

The town council spokesman added: "The installation is for adult gym equipment totalling eight pieces of equipment including hydraulic bench press, leg lift and triceps press.

"The total cost of installation is £19,750.00 + VAT, and is being installed as the result of social media engagement following feedback from the public.

"This is our first gym equipment with more planned, as similar equipment is currently being installed in Fen Park, but this will be more aimed at young people."