Boy, 9, with heart condition raises £514 for Great Ormond Street Hospital

A young boy from Oulton, Suffolk has raised £514 for Great Ormond Street Hospital by taking part in a 5k inflatable run.

Ashton Norman, 9, has been treated for a heart condition at the hospital since he was four-years-old.

To give something back to the hospital, Ashton decided to raise vital funds for the hospital on Saturday, May 7, with £140 of this raised from his primary school in Somerleyton which only has 53 pupils.

Ashton's proud grandmother Karilyn Freestone said: "Ashton absolutely smashed the 5k and we are all so proud of him.

"He came up with the idea himself and he has always been an active and energetic boy.

"The support from Ashton's school and friends has been especially great and it is amazing how many donations we received from other people in the community.

"His mum Laura took part in it all with him as well.

"It is great for him give something a little bit extra back to the hospital that has cared for him."