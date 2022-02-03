Debate over dentist crisis after MP's 'dental deserts' warning

A three-hour debate on the dental crisis will be held in parliament next week after concerns raised by Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

Mr Aldous previously warned parliament that parts of Norfolk and Suffolk were becoming "dental deserts" with many patients unable to access NHS dentists.

He said: "Many constituents continue to experience difficulties in obtaining NHS dental appointments, and I have secured a further debate, this time lasting three hours, on this issue next week.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous warned parts of Norfolk and Suffolk risked becoming "dental deserts" - Credit: John Giles/PA Wire

"Many colleagues supported me in this endeavour, reflecting the crisis afflicting NHS dentistry right across the country.

"During the debate, I will be making the case for the reforms needed to alleviate this crisis, including putting in place a new NHS dental contract, the recruitment and retention of more NHS dentists, and the provision of the necessary funding to ensure that dentists have the resources they need."