News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Debate over dentist crisis after MP's 'dental deserts' warning

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:33 AM February 3, 2022
Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A three-hour debate on the dental crisis will be held in parliament next week after concerns raised by Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

Mr Aldous previously warned parliament that parts of Norfolk and Suffolk were becoming "dental deserts" with many patients unable to access NHS dentists.  

He said: "Many constituents continue to experience difficulties in obtaining NHS dental appointments, and I have secured a further debate, this time lasting three hours, on this issue next week.

EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 MONDAY OCTOBER 15 File photo dated 28/11/2006 of a dentist looking in a patien

Waveney MP Peter Aldous warned parts of Norfolk and Suffolk risked becoming "dental deserts" - Credit: John Giles/PA Wire

"Many colleagues supported me in this endeavour, reflecting the crisis afflicting NHS dentistry right across the country.

"During the debate, I will be making the case for the reforms needed to alleviate this crisis, including putting in place a new NHS dental contract, the recruitment and retention of more NHS dentists, and the provision of the necessary funding to ensure that dentists have the resources they need."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Time please! Sue and Terry Willgoss The Carlton public house Lowestoft

'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for thr

Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Reilly

Thug who 'climbed in window and threatened man for over an hour' is jailed

Jane Hunt

person