Lowestoft man battling back after prostate cancer diagnosis

A Lowestoft man admitted he was "one of the lucky ones" after battling back from "brutal" cancer treatment.

Eight months after having major surgery, Paul Graham, 59, has embarked on a challenge to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Throughout January Mr Graham is running at least 26.2 miles for Prostate Cancer UK.

He said: "Prostate cancer now affects one in eight men in the UK, which is too many.

"That’s thousands of dads, partners, brothers, granddads, uncles and mates."

Raising money to help fund lifesaving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer, Mr Graham has already smashed his initial £200 target as he closes in on the finishing line.

Paul Graham running in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having already completed almost 18-miles, he has raised just over £1,400 during the marathon run in January 2022 as he aims to finish at the Lowestoft parkrun on January 29.

Mr Graham, a long-serving former defender and popular coach at Kirkley and Pakefield FC, said: "I’m trying to raise awareness and a bit of money for research.

"I had prostate cancer last year and had it removed in May, so I am one of the lucky ones.

"Although my treatment has been first class, it is fairly brutal, so hopefully more research can develop better treatments."

Recalling how his symptoms had started in 2020, he went for blood tests at the end of that year before an MRI scan and biopsy in January and February last year.

After being told of the diagnosis in March last year, Mr Graham said: "It was a shock.

"I did not expect that - it was just the thought of it all and being told that news you do fear the worst."

Having undergone surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital last May, Mr Graham said: "The surgeons were excellent.

"I've had blood tests since then, with the second one this week after the first was all clear.

"Since it has happened I've been telling people don't ignore it.

"I could not do much for six months after the surgery, but having now done three weeks of running it has really pushed me on."

You can support Mr Graham, and donate online via runthemonthme.prostatecanceruk.org/