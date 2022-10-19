Charity golf day raises over £8,000 for Pear Tree Fund

Trustee Jane Edwards, Pear Tree Centre manager Seva Newick, treasurer and organiser Ted Edwards, golf professional at Halesworth Golf Club Richard Davies and Ellie Andrews, assistant general manager at Halesworth Golf Club. - Credit: Sarah Patchett

Generous golfers took to the tees to raise a record-breaking sum for charity.

The Pear Tree Fund hosted their seventh annual golf day at Halesworth Golf Club last month, where 29 teams took part to help raise £8,291 - smashing the previous record of £5,182.

The money will help the Pear Tree Fund to support people who have been bereaved or have life-changing illnesses or long-term physical or mental health conditions, as well as their families or carers.

Ted Edwards, treasurer and organiser of the golf day, said: "We would like to thank everyone who supported our golf day, either by playing or sponsoring a hole or donating a raffle prize.

"We are also grateful to the staff at Halesworth Golf Club for their help and support in organising the event, and for their efficiency and friendliness.

"Our thanks also go to Lois Hunt, the owner of the club, for her generosity towards the Pear Tree Fund.

“The day really did go with a swing and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“We are delighted that we raised such a fantastic sum which will make a real difference by making sure people can receive local support when they need it most.”