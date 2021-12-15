News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Football club headquarters to host 'pop up' vaccination clinic

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:16 AM December 15, 2021
Lowestoft Town FC officials are in discussions over re-arranging the postponed game at Stowmarket.

Lowestoft Town FC officials are in discussions over re-arranging the postponed game at Stowmarket Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A 'pop up' vaccination clinic will be available in Lowestoft today.

The 'Get Boosted Now' Suffolk Resilience poster

The 'Get Boosted Now' Suffolk Resilience poster. - Credit: Suffolk Resilience

Between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 15, the vaccination team will be open to offer first, second and booster vaccinations - for people aged over 30 - at Crown Meadow, home of Lowestoft Town Football Club on Love Road.

Crown Meadow, Lowestoft will host a pre season friendly between Lowestoft and an Ipswich Town FC X1.

Crown Meadow, Lowestoft will host a pre season friendly between Lowestoft and an Ipswich Town FC X1. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A spokesman said: "The team will try to see as many people as possible however please do not cancel any booked vaccination appointments you already have in order to attend."

If you are not able to come along, you can book an appointment for your booster at https://nhs.uk/covidvaccination

While walk-in clinics for boosters are not currently available in the north east Suffolk, if you live in Lowestoft, Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles, Bungay or the surrounding areas, please book your booster online or by calling 119.

Coronavirus
Lowestoft Town FC
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police warning sheds, garages and outbuildings secure spate of burglaries across East Suffolk

Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
shake and cake

Married couple to take on milkshake cafe where they first met

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Amy Woolston from Lowestoft was last seen near James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth

Updated

Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, following his death

Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon