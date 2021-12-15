Football club headquarters to host 'pop up' vaccination clinic
A 'pop up' vaccination clinic will be available in Lowestoft today.
Between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 15, the vaccination team will be open to offer first, second and booster vaccinations - for people aged over 30 - at Crown Meadow, home of Lowestoft Town Football Club on Love Road.
A spokesman said: "The team will try to see as many people as possible however please do not cancel any booked vaccination appointments you already have in order to attend."
If you are not able to come along, you can book an appointment for your booster at https://nhs.uk/covidvaccination
While walk-in clinics for boosters are not currently available in the north east Suffolk, if you live in Lowestoft, Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles, Bungay or the surrounding areas, please book your booster online or by calling 119.