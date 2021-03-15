Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Published: 12:17 PM March 15, 2021

Phoenix St Peter Academy in Lowestoft has been forced to close until March 23 due to a 'small number' of Covid cases at the school. - Credit: REAch2 Academy Trust

A primary school has been forced to close a week after opening due to a "small number" of Covid cases.

Phoenix St Peter Academy on Enstone Road, Lowestoft, closed its doors to pupils and teachers today (March 15) and is not expected to open again until March 23.

A spokesperson for Phoenix St Peter Academy said staff and pupils' wellbeing was taken into consideration when deciding to close the school.

The spokesperson said: “Due to a small number of cases of Covid-19 at Phoenix St Peter Academy we have taken the difficult decision to close the school until Tuesday, March 23.

"The safety of our pupils and staff is our utmost priority as a school, and we have taken this step in order to ensure their wellbeing.

“We will continue to offer a high-quality education to all pupils through our remote learning provision.

"We have already sent out home learning packs to all pupils and our live lessons will commence from tomorrow until Monday, March 22.

"We will continue to take every precaution to keep our school community safe.”