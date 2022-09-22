News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Magnificent' music event hits the right note as funds are raised

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:19 AM September 22, 2022
Maxine Taylor

Pictured left to right: Maxine Taylor, charity co-ordinator JPUH, Ryan Redwood, Portia Bird, Hayley Cutts, Peter Redwood, Katrina Redwood, Reece Withers and Charlotte Rose. - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

A hugely successful music event hit all the right notes as funds have boosted a worthy cause.

The Intensive Care and High Dependency Unit at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has benefited from the event at the Royal Falcon Hotel in Lowestoft last month.

Numerous bands and solo acts played live as the event was held between 2pm and midnight on August 6 at the High Street venue.

A hospital spokesman said: "A barbecue was organised for guests to purchase food, and there were fundraising activities including lucky envelopes, and guess the amount in the bottle.

"When all the money was totalled the team had raised a magnificent £2,500 from the event.

"Peter, Katrina and Ryan Redwood were responsible for the music on the day and also ran the lucky envelopes where the guests paid to take a lucky dip.

"The monies raised have been donated to the James Paget Hospital charity for our ICU/HDU as this is an area that is very close to the heart of the team at The Royal Falcon."

Thanks were given to all "involved in organising and supporting" the event.

James Paget University Hospital
Lowestoft News
Gorleston News

