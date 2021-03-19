News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New rapid covid testing site opens in Suffolk town

Jasper King

Published: 10:15 AM March 19, 2021   
covid testing site bungay

It joins a number of other rapid testing sites that have opened across Suffolk. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A new rapid covid testing site has opened to encourage residents in Bungay about the ease of getting tested locally.

It is at Bungay Honeypot Community Centre and is now part of 28 other testing sites that are located across Suffolk.

These include nearby sites at Beccles, Halesworth and Lowestoft.

testing centre bungay

Mayor of Bungay Bob Prior and councillor Judy Cloke at the testing centre. - Credit: Submitted

Mayor of Bungay Bob Prior and Judy Cloke, councillor for Bungay and Wainford, tried out a lateral flow test and both tested negative.

Mrs Cloke said: "People can book themselves in by mobile phone, but the staff took us through the process of registering, which was very easy and straightforward.

judy cloke

Judy Cloke at the new testing centre. - Credit: Submitted

"I would encourage everyone to be tested  -  there is no cost involved, you do not have to book and you do not have to have a mobile phone, because the friendly and efficient staff are there to help you."

The Bungay test centre is open 7-11am Mondays, Tuesdays Wednesdays and Fridays and 3-7pm on Thursdays.

