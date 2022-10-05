Theatre's dementia-friendly events to continue after major funding boost

A theatre will continue to offer dementia-accessible activities for at least the next three years after securing a major funding boost.

The Seagull Theatre, in Pakefield, has been running a range of activities for adults living with dementia, and their families, since 2017.

What started out as a monthly film club quickly developed into fortnightly memory cafes, chair fitness sessions and now weekly music making and sing-a-long clubs.

Patrons in the Seagull Theatre's memory cafe. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

The National Lottery has now awarded the theatre £83,000 over three years through its Reaching Communities scheme, meaning visitors can continue to benefit from the service free of charge.

Theatre manager Karen Read said: "We are thrilled that our wonderful local residents will be able to carry on attending our special events every week for the next three years.

"This funding will give them the certainty that the help and support they enjoy will be here for years to come.

Karen Read, manager at the Seagull Theatre - Credit: Seagull Theatre

"We love our accessible events because of the joy we see in the faces of our friends who take part, but we have plenty of room for more, so we’d love to see anyone else who thinks they would benefit."

The theatre's packed programme of events has been supported by a number of funders over the past five years, including East Suffolk Council, the Suffolk Community Foundation and the Nick Harvey Foundation.

Theatre bosses applied to the National Lottery scheme to give reassurance to those who receive support from the activities that they will be available for the longer term.

Patrons in the Seagull Theatre's memory cafe. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

The theatre's dementia-accessible schedule includes alternating between a memory cafe and chair fitness every Wednesday from 10.30am.

Sing-a-longs take place every Thursday at 12.30pm, which Music for Wellbeing sessions are held on Fridays at 1.30pm.

A film club is held one Sunday each month, while a carers wellbeing support group takes place on the first Thursday of each month.

An accessible music concert also takes place one Sunday each month.

All activities are free of charge and include refreshments.