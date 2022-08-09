Southwold woman saved cyclist's life after crashing into river
A Suffolk woman who saved a man's life is now raising vital funds in his honour.
Brian Abrams was cycling when he lost control of his bike and plunged off the side of a bridge, hitting a tree and landing in the river below.
Joy Derbyshire, of Southwold, heard the crash and phoned for an ambulance, as well as alerting other passers-by who lifted his head out of the water to save him from drowning.
Following the accident in 2013, she spent years wondering whether Mr Abrams survived the accident, which has resulted in him living the rest of his life with a complete spinal cord injury that has left him paraplegic and a full-time wheelchair user.
The 62-year-old has since raised hundreds for the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) after being reunited with Mr Abrams on TV earlier this year, following a chance encounter on social media.
Ms Derbyshire said: "I heard a cry, spotted someone in the river and rushed to Brian's assistance.
"When Brian and I were re-united earlier this year there was a real bond that is hard to explain, and I promised him I would find a way to raise money for one of his favourite charities."
Inspired by his recovery, she set about raising funds for the SIA which helped guide and support Mr Abrams during his rehabilitation.
The charity provides ongoing care and support for thousands of people with spinal cord injuries.
Among her fundraising efforts, Ms Derbyshire fulfilled a lifelong ambition and walked the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage of Medieval origin to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, north-west Spain - covering 100km in just six days.
Having raised over £400 so far, she is now setting her sights on continuing her fundraising with a wing walk next year.
Mr Abrams, who crashed in Broadbottom Tameside just outside Manchester, said: "It’s wonderful that Joy was inspired to do this following our meeting, for such an important charity. I congratulate her on this fantastic achievement."
He has also been fundraising for the charity, releasing a series of children's books since his accident called The Adventures of Grandad Wheels.
He also visits schools to educate young people about disabilities and break down myths.