Hospice launches Christmas appeal for people with life-limiting illnesses

Leanne and her family with her mum Lorraine at St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Mann family

A Suffolk hospice has launched its annual Christmas appeal to help people with life-limiting illnesses.

St Elizabeth Hospice provides vital care to 300 people living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses and their families across Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Be a Star graphic. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The Christmas appeal, Be a Star, encourages the community to support the hospice by buying Christmas cards from the St Elizabeth Hospice shop to taking part in fundraising events like the Christmas Day Dip or volunteering time to help the hospice as part of a New Year’s resolution.

Leanne Mann's mum, Lorraine Brown, was cared for during the Christmas period in 2019.

This support enabled the family to enjoy Christmas together and helped Lorraine attend Leanne’s wedding before Lorraine’s death in January 2020.

Leanne said: “We knew deep down this would be our last Christmas together so with the hospice’s help we made sure it was a very happy Christmas full of food, presents and lots of time spent together.

“Without St Elizabeth Hospice our Christmas would have been very different but thanks to their support we shared a normal family Christmas."