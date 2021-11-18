News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Health

Hospice launches Christmas appeal for people with life-limiting illnesses

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:24 PM November 18, 2021
mann family

Leanne and her family with her mum Lorraine at St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: Mann family

A Suffolk hospice has launched its annual Christmas appeal to help people with life-limiting illnesses.

St Elizabeth Hospice provides vital care to 300 people living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses and their families across Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

st elizabeth hospice

Be a Star graphic. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The Christmas appeal, Be a Star, encourages the community to support the hospice by buying Christmas cards from the St Elizabeth Hospice shop to taking part in fundraising events like the Christmas Day Dip or volunteering time to help the hospice as part of a New Year’s resolution.

Leanne Mann's mum, Lorraine Brown, was cared for during the Christmas period in 2019.

This support enabled the family to enjoy Christmas together and helped Lorraine attend Leanne’s wedding before Lorraine’s death in January 2020.

Leanne said: “We knew deep down this would be our last Christmas together so with the hospice’s help we made sure it was a very happy Christmas full of food, presents and lots of time spent together.

“Without St Elizabeth Hospice our Christmas would have been very different but thanks to their support we shared a normal family Christmas."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  2. 2 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van
  3. 3 Timber supplier says stock levels back to normal after shortages
  1. 4 Chase star Mark 'The Beast' is coming to Lowestoft in December
  2. 5 Awards celebration showcases district as 'an entrepreneurial powerhouse'
  3. 6 Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town
  4. 7 Museum illuminated with thousands of lights for special Christmas event
  5. 8 Vaccination bus to offer first, second and booster Covid jabs in Lowestoft
  6. 9 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  7. 10 It's back! Popular Christmas Day swim to return to Lowestoft
Christmas
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Banksy mural has been boarded up at the former Lowestoft Electrical building.

Banksy mural to be removed from Lowestoft building

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
banksy artwork gone

'Golden opportunity missed' - Disappointment after Banksy removal

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Workers at the Banksy mural on London Road North in Lowestoft on Sunday, November 14.

'It came out with a judder' - Banksy mural removed from wall in Lowestoft

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A new Tesco Express has opened in Lowestoft town centre today.

New Tesco Express opens in town centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon