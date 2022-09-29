Church community learns how to Save a Life with St John Ambulance

St John Ambulance volunteer Gareth Jinkerson demonstrates CPR to members of Lowestoft’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. - Credit: Mick Howes

Volunteers from St John Ambulance in Lowestoft were able to pass on some vital first aid skills as part of a special initiative.

Having recently visited the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft the volunteers gave demonstrations of lifesaving first aid - including how to help victims of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Members of Lowestoft’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints learn how to use a defibrillator. - Credit: Mick Howes

The initiative forms part of the healthcare charity’s work to raise awareness of first aid in the community.

With St John Ambulance bringing essential first aid skills to members of the public and local organisations through a mix of public sessions and on-demand training, the session focused on three key lifesaving techniques.

These were: delivering cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using a defibrillator; how to treat severe bleeding and catastrophic haemorrhage and how to treat someone who is choking.

The qualified trainers gave demonstrations of CPR and other vital first aid skills.

Paul Hughes, unit manager for Lowestoft St John Ambulance, said: “We were pleased to be able to respond to the church’s request for help in demonstrating CPR and other lifesaving skills.

"A cardiac arrest can happen any time and without warning so ensuring that people have that knowledge when confronted with a heart-related emergency is vital and increases the chances of saving a life.

"As part of St John’s commitment to promote more first aid awareness in the community we are happy to give similar talks to other community-based organisations in the town, either at their own premises or at our Training Centre in Oxford Road.”

After the event, Chris Smithers of the church, said: “We were really grateful for St John Ambulance coming out and providing this demonstration.

"It was really well presented and simple to follow.

"Everyone found it useful to learn these skills.”

For more information about St John Ambulance in Lowestoft, please contact Paul Hughes by email Paul.Hughes1@sja.org.uk or visit the St John Ambulance National website.